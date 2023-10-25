Wamer Thursday, with cooldown this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will drop down into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area Wednesday night. Mostly clear conditions are expected with a southwest wind around 10 mph.

Forecast Lows Tonight (KCBD)

Thursday will be warmer and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy just around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Thursday night should be mostly clear with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.

Friday’s highs will be close to 70° with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and cloudy conditions. A cold front will come through the area Saturday night dropping overnight lows into the 30s. Rain chances increase Saturday evening, and continue into Monday. Sunday, highs will be in the 40s with cloudy and rainy conditions. Monday will be cloudy then rain chances will die down. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-40s, and then on Wednesday, things will “warm” into the lower 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.