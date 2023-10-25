Home Pro
White named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
Texas Tech Soccer (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The honors continue to flow in for Texas Tech soccer after the Red Raiders clinched their first-ever Big 12 regular season championship on Monday. This time, it’s an individual honor as fifth-year player Madison White was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week.

White collected three saves in the team’s final regular season outing against Iowa State in a 1-0 win on the road. White played in all 18 games for the Red Raiders, according to Texas Tech Athletics’ website, and didn’t miss a minute of action with a full 90-minutes recorded in each outing.

On the year, White collected 51 saves allowing only eight total goals. She also is credited with 11 shutouts. White, a native of Rockwall, was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Next up, the Red Raiders head to the Big 12 Tournament in Round Rock. The tournament begins on Saturday with the first round of action. No. 1-seed Texas Tech will play the winner of No. 8-seed Baylor vs. No. 9-seed Cincinnati on Monday at 2 p.m. with action being aired live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

