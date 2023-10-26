Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock approves retail electric providers in historic move to customer choice

How to conserve energy and money
How to conserve energy and money(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock City Council and the Lubbock Power & Light Electric Utility Board voted to approve the list of retail electric providers that will operate in Lubbock’s competitive electric market. This approval comes after extensive testing and approvals at both local and state levels for the new providers, and marks a significant step as the city prepares to finalize its transition to a competitive market in March 2024.

LP&L is committed to helping customers navigate the shopping process and make informed decisions about choosing a new provider. Under the current timeline, customers will be able to shop for and select a provider between Jan. 5 and Feb. 15, 2024, with their new service starting in March. Customers who do not sign up for service with a provider of their choice during the shopping period will be temporarily assigned to a designated default electric retail provider.

Next steps:

  • December 2023: LP&L will move the remaining 30% of its customers still connected to the Southwest Power Pool to the ERCOT market. The tentative timeline for migrating customers is Dec. 11-15, 2023. Similar to the first migration of customers to ERCOT in May 2021, affected customers will receive a notice in the mail, and can anticipate a brief, one-time interruption of service during the scheduled timeframe.
  • January 2024: Customers will have a six-week window to review provider plans and contract terms and find the provider that best meets their energy needs (Jan. 4 to Feb. 15, 2024). LP&L will facilitate open-house events with retail electric providers so customers can meet with providers and ask questions about the available energy plans.
  • March 2024: LP&L will connect customer meters to their chosen providers, and customers will receive their final LP&L bill on their City of Lubbock Utilities bill. Going forward, customers will receive their electric bill from their chosen provider.

Once all customers are transferred to their chosen providers, LP&L will focus exclusively on maintaining the electrical infrastructure throughout Lubbock, also referred to as a “wires company.” This business structure aligns with other entities that perform this role across Texas, such as Oncor, CenterPoint Energy and AEP Texas.

City of Lubbock Utilities will continue to handle billing and customer service for the city-owned utilities including water/wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste.

For a shopping guide, full list of providers, and more information about the move to retail electric competition including who is authorized to conduct door-to-door sales, visit lpandl.com/retail-competition.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a tractor accident involving a pedestrian...
LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico mother found guilty of throwing baby in dumpster released from prison pending appeals court case
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Fall events happening around Lubbock you won’t want to miss
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Deputy police chief bonds out of jail