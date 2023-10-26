Home Pro
Cold fronts expected to bring clouds, rain through the weekend

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pleasant day for the South Plains with sunny skies, a little breeze and warm temperatures that reached the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Changes begin tomorrow though, as the first of two cold fronts impact our weather with clouds, rain and much colder weekend temps.

The first front will roll-in early Friday and bring gusty northeast winds of 15-25 mph and about a 10-15 degree drop in temperatures over the region. The gusty winds and clouds will add to the drop in temperatures. It will put a chill in the air for the high school football games on Friday evening.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with some early showers followed by a few strong storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. The storms will be aided by the arrival of much colder arctic air Saturday late afternoon and overnight.

Daytime highs will fall to the mid-30s early Sunday and cold air, winds and clouds will make for a very cold day Sunday and continued chilly on Monday. Even a light wintry mix is possible from the Panhandle south into the northwest South Plains.

It will remain cold through the middle of next week and the first freeze of the season is likely Monday morning.

