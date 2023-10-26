Double Cool Down

Home Pro
By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are warm today, but expect two frontal passages to almost halve our high temps over the next few days. Today, highs range upper 70s and low 80s, with Lubbock about 81.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

SW winds keep us warm, dry, and clear. Tomorrow morning, a cold front boundary is expected to sweep through the area, dropping highs Friday to the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday, temps could climb a few degrees if the front retreats as expected, but the possibility remains that the cold air mass stays in place, placing Saturday’s highs cooler. Regardless, a second surge from that boundary Saturday night and Sunday morning will plummet our temps to the mid 40s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Given all these frontal passages, rain chances are heightened Friday night through Sunday, with better chances Sunday. Temps will remain in the 40s Monday, though starting to climb Tuesday.

