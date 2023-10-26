Loop 88 intersection work scheduled to begin next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - University and Quaker Avenue drivers can expect traffic changes next week at Loop 88 as work on the intersections begins Monday, Oct. 30. Starting Monday, construction crews will reduce the number of driving lanes to allow them to safely begin building the Loop 88 intersections.

Southbound traffic at both intersections will be reduced to one through-lane, one left-turn only lane and one right-turn only lane. Northbound traffic, at both intersections, will have one left-turn lane and one through/right-turn lane.

Drivers can expect the lane closure to be in place for several months, should anticipate delays and consider using an alternate route around the work zone.

The work will take place weather permitting and is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

