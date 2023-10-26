Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD

Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Lubbock Police said Deputy Chief Leath McClure has resigned from the department.

McClure was arrested last month, and was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center a week later after his bond was lowered.

McClure is accused of holding a gun to co-worker’s head. The victim in this case applied for a protective order and was granted by the court.

Judge Douglas Freitag, presiding over the 140th District Court, reduced McClure’s bond to $100,000.

According to court documents, his attorney David Guinn says McClure, who was arrested for aggravated assault and family violence charges, was being held unlawfully.

Read full story here : Lubbock Deputy Police Chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head

According to court documents, McClure attempted, both individually and through family and friends, to post bond but was unsuccessful in raising the funds.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD police pursuit ends in collision with utility pole on Sunday afternoon
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source:...
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
Daybreak Today WX 11.20
Struggling cotton from the 2023 season.
35% of area’s dryland cotton abandoned, number expected to rise
Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near 98th & Indiana