Market Lubbock helping local companies invest millions in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Market Lubbock is helping local business owners revitalize downtown Lubbock by investing millions of dollars to help them expand or move to the area.

In recent years, the push for revitalization has seen the opening of Buddy Holly Hall and Citizen’s Tower.

CEO of Market Lubbock, John Osborne, says the investments that have been made in downtown Lubbock and Lubbock businesses are vital to having a strong city.

“We believe in downtown,” Osborne said. “We especially believe in Lubbock, and we want to continue to grow here.”

Much of that growth has been stimulated by Market Lubbock’s big investments in downtown.

he organization’s grant program has helped 23 businesses and property owners over the past year.

“It helps reimburse property and business owners for their investments in downtown up to a certain dollar amount,” Osborne said. “Over the course of time we’ve had millions and millions of private money come into downtown and help in that revitalization effort.”

The nearly two dozen companies that have taken advantage of the program resulted in more than $30 million being invested downtown.

Osborne says the investments and growth give young people a reason to come to Lubbock and give older people a reason to stay.

“A thriving downtown is extremely important for that workforce and for that livability of your community,” Osborne said.

Simflo is one of the newest companies to expand its operations to downtown Lubbock. The company is spending $1.5 million on restoring a building on Broadway for its headquarters.

CEO Troy Pickering says the company is happy to be part of the revitalization efforts and the downtown Lubbock community.

“We’re excited for the foot traffic to be able to walk to lunch, enjoy these other restaurants and supporting local businesses,” Osborne said. “Excited to be part of a downtown culture and community.”

If you are interested in learning more about Market Lubbock’s downtown grant program contact Jorge Quirino, director of downtown and special projects for Market Lubbock, Inc. at 800-687-5330 or 806-749-4500.

