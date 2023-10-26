Stone, Red Raiders receive Big 12 honors following regular season championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders continue to haul in the hardware following their first Big 12 Conference regular season championship.

Hannah Anderson was named the Defender of the Year by the Big 12 on Thursday afternoon. Anderson appeared and started in all 18 games this season for Texas Tech. She recorded four goals for the Red Raiders as well.

Madison White, who earlier this week was named Goalkeeper of the Week, took it a notch up by being named Big 12 Goalkeeper on the Year. On the season, White collected 51 saves allowing only eight total goals. She also is credited with 11 shutouts. White, a native of Rockwall, was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Rounding out the yearly honors for players is Sam Courtwright, who was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Courtwright scored five goals for the Red Raiders along with six assists in her debut season.

The leader of the Red Raiders, Tom Stone, grabbed the Big 12 Coach of the Year award. Stone is in his 17th season with the Red Raiders and is the winningest coach in program history. He led the Red Raiders to a 14-0-4 overall record and a Big 12 slate of 8-0-2.

White, Anderson, Courtwright, Macy Blackburn and Ashleigh Williams were named to the First Team All-Big 12 team as well. Forward Alex Kerr was named a member of the Second Team All-Big 12 squad. Courtwright and Chloe Soto were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Texas Tech will travel to Round Rock as the No. 1 seed to compete in the Big 12 Tournament where it will play the winner of Baylor-Cincinnati at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

