‘This is going to be as good as it gets’: Texas Tech hosting college rodeo at Cook’s Garage

By Patricia Perry
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tech Rodeo team is aiming high as they go against some of the best in college rodeo. The Texas Tech Rodeo Team is hosting its college rodeo Thursday through Saturday at Cook’s Garage.

Coach Jerrad Hofstetter told KCBD in September this was the best group he’s had. Thursday, he said the season started out great, then got a little rocky. Coach Hofstetter said he’s hoping his Red Raiders turn that around this weekend.

“We started off really good and then we kind of went through a rough patch, but we’re really hoping to turn around this week at our hometown rodeo,” Hofstetter said.

He says the Red Raiders want it and are ready to complete.

“We just really want to win,” Hofstetter said. “We want our kids to go out and compete with the best of their ability.”

Jacob Walters, a junior on the team, said he’s had some highs and lows this season, and he’s going to give it his best at Cook’s Garage.

“Just looking to kind of tap off this weekend and kind of get on a roll,” Walters said.

Cowboys and cowgirls from 16 teams in the Southwest region are competing against Texas Tech; Walters said it’s some stiff competition.

“As far as college rodeo goes, this is going to be as good as it gets. This is the cream of your crop,” Walters said.

Walters said these colleges have some athletes that are ready to go to finals.

“Southwest region, between us and Tarleton and a few of the salty junior colleges were known as the toughest region in the nation,” Walters said.

Walters said everyone can expect a good performance at Cook’s Garage over the three days through Saturday. All the proceeds from money you spend on tickets goes right back to the team.

“That’s how, basically, we operate for the whole year,” Hofstetter said.

Coach Hofstetter said he puts that money toward anything the team needs.

“We use it to pay for cattle, feed cattle, do repairs at the equestrian center; sometimes we use it for scholarship money,” Hofstetter said.

Walters said that money for scholarships goes a long way because it helps these athletes continue in rodeo and be students.

“We face a lot of expenses, not just our tuition and on campus expenses, but we have to feed our animals and pay rent and all that stuff, but it’s a really big deal for us,” Walters said.

The college rodeo started Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s performances start at 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

