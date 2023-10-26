Thursday morning top stories: 16 killed in Maine mass shooting
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Financial exploitation of seniors rising in Texas
- Adult Protective Services says family members and caregivers could illegally use an elderly person’s money for their own gain
- Texans are urged to learn the warning signs and help protect their loved ones
- Learn more here: Adult Protective Services tracking rise in financial exploitation of seniors
16 killed in Maine mass shooting
- Police say Robert Card opened fired inside a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine
- Investigators say he also threated to shoot up a National Guard base
- Full story here: At least 16 dead in Maine mass killing and police hunt for the shooting suspect as residents take shelter
Rep. Johnson elected House Speaker
- Johnson must now help prevent a government shutdown next month
- The White House is also asking for $100 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine
- Read more here: Mike Johnson, a staunch Louisiana conservative, is elected House speaker as GOP moves past chaos
