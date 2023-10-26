Thursday morning top stories: 16 killed in Maine mass shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Financial exploitation of seniors rising in Texas

Adult Protective Services says family members and caregivers could illegally use an elderly person’s money for their own gain

Texans are urged to learn the warning signs and help protect their loved ones

Learn more here: Adult Protective Services tracking rise in financial exploitation of seniors

16 killed in Maine mass shooting

Police say Robert Card opened fired inside a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine

Investigators say he also threated to shoot up a National Guard base

Full story here: At least 16 dead in Maine mass killing and police hunt for the shooting suspect as residents take shelter

Rep. Johnson elected House Speaker

Johnson must now help prevent a government shutdown next month

The White House is also asking for $100 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine

Read more here: Mike Johnson, a staunch Louisiana conservative, is elected House speaker as GOP moves past chaos

