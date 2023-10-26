Home Pro
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games the Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream this week.

WATCH

You can watch the Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Hereford vs Randall game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch both of these games on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Abilene game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Dumas game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Hereford vs Randall game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Abilene Wylie game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Hereford vs Randall game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

