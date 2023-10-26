Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Volunteers read to more than 4,200 second-grade students

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way will host its sixth annual United We Read event on October 26, 2023. More than 600 volunteers will be reading the same book simultaneously in every second-grade classroom in the ten school districts and two charter schools in Lubbock County. More than 4,200 students will participate in the event.

Volunteers and students will read Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Reese and participate in activities based on the book. Thanks to event sponsors, every child will go home with a copy of the book and a craft to accompany the story.

United Way’s Community Impact Director Libby Linker explained, “For the last six years, United We Read has been an event that has helped us drive awareness around the importance of grade-level reading. We hope that through United We Read, more families understand the importance of literacy and can share in the joy of reading and storytelling with their children.”

In addition to the book and the craft, parents, and caregivers will receive a reading guide, created by Texas Tech Public Media to accompany the story and United Way’s service guide that helps families connect with programs provided through the organization’s Community Partners.

United We Read is a part of Lubbock Area United Way’s Start Smart initiative. Start Smart is sponsored by Amerigroup, Atmos Energy, Covenant Children’s, H-E-B, First United Bank, Prosperity Bank, and United Supermarkets.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

This year, as we step into our 43rd annual Holiday Happening, we’re bubbling with excitement to...
43rd annual Holiday Happening Nov. 15-19
Noon Notebook: Holiday Happening 2023
The 2023 National Golden Spur Award Honors will be held on Friday, November 3 at the Buddy...
45th annual National Golden Spur Award Honors
Noon Notebook: National Gold Spur Award Honor
Get your tickets now for Little Joe & La Familia at the Buddy Holly Hall Friday, April 26, 2024.
Little Joe & La Familia coming to Buddy Holly Hall April 2024