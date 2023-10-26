Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Woman who had limbs amputated defies odds once again to meet Taylor Swift

Julie Dombo shared her story from Sunday on her Facebook page and with it a photo with one of the world’s most popular celebrities in the music industry. (SOURCE: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A woman who has inspired many due to her recovery after suffering traumatic injuries has recently defied the odds again to meet superstar Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

For the better part of the past decade, Julie Dombo showcased her determination in adapting to new ways to complete daily tasks and maintain her independence after she had her limbs amputated.

In 2015, Dombo survived a shooting during an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Derby, Kansas.

The injuries she sustained in the shooting ultimately led to the loss of her hands and feet.

Technology and rehabilitation helped her to meet and surpass numerous milestones in her recovery.

Dombo also survived breast cancer, another factor leading to a life defined by overcoming odds.

In her efforts to meet with Swift, Dombo drew from her well of determination while at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday afternoon.

With fortune turned in her favor, she managed to be at the right place at the right time for an unforgettable meeting.

Dombo shared her story on her Facebook page and with it a photo with one of the world’s most popular celebrities in the music industry.

“I kept saying I’d been watching Taylor go to these games and I kept telling friends and family, ‘I’m gonna see Taylor Swift,’” Dombo said.

To make it happen, Dombo said she cut behind a security guard and got into position to get a picture with the pop star romantically linked with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Her planning and maneuvering worked.

“We put our arms around each other and I looked at my friend’s camera and smiled, hoping that my eyes didn’t shut,” Dombo said. “He took the one picture and I said, ‘Thank you,’ and [Swift] said, ‘You’re welcome.’ So nice.”

Dombo said it was a remarkable moment.

“I was so excited, my heart was pounding,” she said. “I couldn’t wait to tell my husband, John. I knew he wouldn’t believe me.”

Dombo said being in the right place at the right time added another extraordinary chapter in her story.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

Terri Navrkal (retired teacher and treasurer of TRTA)
Retired educators in Texas could be getting a raise on their monthly checks
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Proposition 5 sign
Proposition 5, could bring millions of dollars to Texas Tech University for research
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag