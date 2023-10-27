Alfredo Paez Jr. found guilty on 4 of 7 counts of agg. assault for 2020 gang shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alfredo Paez Jr. was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, and two counts of the lesser charge of deadly conduct.

Paez was facing seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The jury found him not guilty on three counts.

The jury’s verdict came after a week and a half of testimony. During the trial the state focused on the longtime rivalry between the two motorcycle gangs the Kinfolk and the Bandidos, arguing that Paez went to the 50th Street Caboose that night knowing the Kinfolk were there regularly.

The state called gang experts and multiple LPD officers who confirmed that Paez had multiple altercations with Kinfolk members.

The state also called Max Gould, the former president of the Kinfolk Club, who testified: “When the Bandidos and the Kinfolk run into each other, it usually ends in an altercation - 99% of the time.”

During closing arguments, the state argued that Paez went to the Caboose to start a confrontation, arguing that he knowingly put the Kinfolk and other patrons’ lives at risk.

During closing arguments, the defense offered a counter argument, arguing that the state was overlooking the fact that Kinfolk members were the first to fire their guns.

Showing the surveillance video to the jurors, the defense argued that Paez only shot in self-defense, arguing that the state’s whole case was centered on who the jury believes started that altercation, not on actual evidence.

Previous Coverage

According to the police report, on Nov. 12, 2020, police arrived at the 50th Street Caboose and noticed the front windows were shattered and that there were shell casings on the ground.

Police said the suspects were part of two separate motorcycle gangs, the Banditos and Kinfolk. The Kinfolk were at the northeast corner of the room at the pool tables, drinking and playing pool. One of the suspects from the Banditos walked over to the pool table and picked up a pool ball. This upset both suspects from the Kinfolk, so both members of that club pulled out their guns and presented them.

Police said Paez Jr., who was part of the Banditos, was in the hallway just south of the bar area.

Paez Jr. walked in through the door from the hallway and began to open fire towards the front of the business. Two of the rounds that he fired struck the victim.

After the suspect began to fire, everyone in the room ran to find cover. Most of the people in the restaurant ran outside through either the north main entrance or the emergency door located on the north side of the room to the west.

Paez Jr. immediately ran out of the business after the shooting and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

