Buckner Hosts “Trunk or Treat” Fall Festival for Lubbock Community

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nonprofit Buckner International is celebrating the start of fall with a Trunk or Treat Fall Festival for the Lubbock community. The Trunk or Treat Festival offers a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable way for neighbors to come together and provides a safer alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. The event is designed to also strengthen sense of community, promote creativity, engagement, and positive values.

Volunteers, attendees, and sponsors will be encouraged to bring shoes and socks to donate as part of their ongoing shoe drive. All collected donations will then be transported to the Buckner Center for Humanitarian Aid to be sorted and shipped. All donated shoes and socks for children and teens must be brand new and closed toed. Cash donations are also accepted and will help provide new shoes as well as cover distribution costs.

In addition, the event will raise awareness for the resources Buckner provides to the community.

Who: Buckner Lubbock is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children, families and senior adults. Buckner Lubbock is an extension of Buckner International, which was founded in 1879 in Texas and today serves people in the United States and internationally through a variety of programs designed to protect children, strengthen families, transform generations and serve seniors. These programs include foster care and adoption, family transition programs, community-based family preservation programs and retirement services for senior adults. Buckner also provides humanitarian aid and crisis relief to poverty-stricken children and families. Visit Buckner.org/Lubbock to learn more or get involved.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where: Buckner Children and Family Services Lubbock

1510 S Loop 289

Lubbock, TX 79412

