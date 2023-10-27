Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two low performers with 47 violations between them this week, and two top performers.

Raider Burrito #2 at 2901 Slide had 19 violations.

Raw eggs on a prep table were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Tripas were kept past their discard date.

Cooked meat exceeded its 7-day date mark.

Raw whole pork was stored above ready-to-eat items.

Raw eggs were stored directly above ready-to-eat tortillas.

The can opener blade had a buildup of food debris.

Butane lighters were stored above a food prep cooler.

There was no internal food thermometer.

There was no hand soap at the hand sink.

There were hand towels at the hand sink.

A plastic container was cracked.

Frozen raw chicken was thawing on a prep counter.

Single-use food items were stored directly on the ground.

Bulk storage of a white powder did not have a label.

An employee’s personal phone was stored above food items.

An employee’s personal drink was stored on a food prep surface.

A wet mop was stored with the mop head in the mop bucket in a manner that did not allow for proper air drying.

There was no certified food manager certificate posted.

The inspector notes, due to the number and nature of violations observed a lack of active managerial control was demonstrated.

According to the report, all violations were corrected during the inspection.

Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill & Bar at 11605 Slide Road had 28 violations.

Oysters were not at least 41 degrees or below.

Multiple food items were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees. (Diced tomatoes, guacamole, sliced deli ham, cut onions, cooked chicken, Brussel sprouts, bell peppers, chicken salad and raw chorizo)

Raw ground meat was above raw meat in walk in cooler.

Raw chicken was above ready- to- eat cut vegetables.

Raw shrimp and raw eggs were above ready-to eat-noodles.

A can opener blade had an accumulation of food debris.

A scoop used for salt was encrusted with salt.

Ladles had food debris on them.

An employee did not wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

An employee washed their hands in the 3-compartment sink.

There was no hand soap at a hand sink.

A hand wash sink was blocked by red tub of flour.

The hot water at the front hand sink does not work.

Chemicals were on top of the ware wash machine.

A spray bottle did not have a label.

An open container of milk did not have a date mark.

There were no sanitizing solution test strips available for the ware wash machine.

A tub of chips was on the floor.

Steak rub did not have a proper lid to protect food from contamination.

Service bowls were used a flour scoops.

Service wares were not allowed to air dry.

A bulk container of white powder did not have a label.

There was an accumulation of debris inside the ice machine.

There was food residues and debris on the floors in the dry storage area.

Employees’ personal items were not stored properly.

There was a visible gap at bottom of the back door.

Bay windows were open without a method to prevent the entry of pests.

The inspector notes, they observed live and dead flies in the kitchen - along with spillage of food and soda syrup in dry storage area.

The report shows all violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Owner Matt Jordan invited us inside the kitchen to show us everything has been cleaned up, and to explain the violations.

Jordan says, “There’s some building issues we had to address and some other things that we weren’t able to such as plumbing, but everything else was addressed right on site.”

Jordan says as a third-generation restauranteur, he knows how important these inspections are.

“We look at the health department as a tool to help us get better in our operating procedures and safety protocols and we always want that relationship to be that way,” Jordan said. “We do somewhat feel like some of these things were unwarranted, but we’re not shying away from our mistakes and we are definitely working to get better every day.”

Now to this week’s good news.

We have two top performers on the menu:

Tea 2 Go at 4206 19th

Good Vibes Nutrition at 6625 19th

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.