Friday morning top stories: Deputy police chief bonds out of jail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspicious package scare at Texas Tech

Texas Tech gave the all-clear after Holden Hall was evacuated last night

The university says police were investigating a suspicious package, but later determined there was not a threat to campus

Full story here: Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall

Man convicted of 3 of 5 aggravated assault charges

A Lubbock jury found Alfredo Paez Jr. guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

He shot another man during a fight with a rival biker gang at 50th Street Caboose in Nov. 2020

Read more here: Alfredo Paez Jr. found guilty on 4 of 7 counts of agg. assault for 2020 gang shootout

Deputy police chief bonds out of jail

Lubbock Deputy Police Chief Leath McClure is out of jail after a judge reduced his bond

He is still on paid administrative leave however, after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a female co-worker

Continuing coverage: Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond

Search for mass shooting suspect

Police and FBI agents are still looking for the suspect in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine

Investigators say Robert Card killed 18 people and injured 13 others

Get the latest updates: Amid massive search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents remain behind locked doors

Israeli troops raid Gaza City

Israeli troops carried out another raid in Gaza City as the military prepared for a ground invasion

Meanwhile, U.S. fighter jets bombed two locations in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. bases in the region

Read more here: Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza City during second ground raid in as many days

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.