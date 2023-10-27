Home Pro
The Front (part 1) Has Arrived!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning, the cold front began sweeping through the area, leaving today much cooler, with even colder temps by Sunday.

Today, highs range the low 60s to low 70s, with about 65 expected here in Lubbock. Clear skies, though northerly winds will keep things feeling chillier than the ambient air temperature. Saturday, winds shift though temps stay a bit cooler. Rain chances also pick up Saturday.

Early Sunday morning is going to be the real game-changer, as a secondary, and more powerful front rips through the area, leaving us in a range of upper 30s and low 40s. Precip chances climb again, this time with the potential for some wintery precip (freezing rain or sleet, snow unlikely) with temps dropping below freezing overnight. Things warm gradually, though still cool. By Halloween, we’ll be back to the upper 40s and low 50s for highs, with clear, dry skies.

