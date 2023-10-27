Home Pro
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Royce

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Royce, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 2-year-old cattle dog who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She is gentle, quiet and easygoing. She likes going on walks, but would rather hang out on the couch with you. Royce is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tmas.

