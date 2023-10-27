KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Royce

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Royce, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 2-year-old cattle dog who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She is gentle, quiet and easygoing. She likes going on walks, but would rather hang out on the couch with you. Royce is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

