Knox City stays undefeated with win over Valley

Knox City takes down Valley to stay undefeated.
Knox City takes down Valley to stay undefeated.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Knox City Greyhounds took down the Valley Patriots on Thursday night 60-46.

The Patriots gave the Greyhounds everything they could handle, hanging within two points at the half.

Knox City pulled away slightly in the second half, but still only managed a 14-point win, their second lowest margin of victory of the season.

Valley’s loss drops them to 1-1 in district, needing a win next week to lock up the second seed behind Knox City.

Knox City will play Spur next week as they look to close out an undefeated regular season while Valley will face off against Northside.

