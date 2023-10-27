LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8400 block of County Road 6520 for an accident involving a tractor and pedestrian around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

According to a release from the LCSO, they found a 29-year-old female who was accidentally run over by a tractor on the property.

Through investigation, LCSO concluded the female was riding on the step of the tractor when she lost her balance and fell off leading to the tractor running over her lower body. She was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.