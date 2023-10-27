Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say

Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux City, Iowa, authorities said.(Woodbury County Jail)
By KTIV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - Two Sioux City women are accused of stabbing a family member to death.

Sioux City police said Jessica Bino and Angela Bino are charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, the victim was Suzzette Occhibone, who was Jessica Bino’s grandmother.

Court documents show Jessica Bino, her mother Angela Bino and Occhibone all lived at an apartment complex at 607 Virginia Street in Sioux City. Authorities say Jessica Bino and Occhibone got into an argument while at the apartment on Thursday night. Authorities say Angela Bino was also in the apartment and eventually joined in the argument as well.

At some point, authorities allege Jessica Bino and Angela Bino began hitting Occhibone with their fists. Jessica Bino then allegedly went into the kitchen, got a knife and stabbed Occhibone several times.

Court documents show at about 11:54 a.m. someone witnessed Jessica Bino dragging Occhibone to a car in the apartment complex’s parking lot. That car was later identified as Occhibone’s vehicle. Authorities said they believe Jessica Bino was trying to put Occhibone into the vehicle’s trunk.

Police were called to the scene and discovered Occhibone in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Jessica Bino and Angela Bino were found inside their apartment and arrested. Police also reportedly found evidence of the stabbing inside the apartment.

As of Friday morning, no court dates have been set for the two women. Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slaton faculty member, 4 students injured in crash
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a tractor accident involving a pedestrian...
LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico mother found guilty of throwing baby in dumpster released from prison pending appeals court case

Latest News

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
List of Lubbock-area events through Halloween 2023
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damaged caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Death toll from Hurricane Otis raises to 39, Mexico’s civil defense authorities announce
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Maine shooting rampage suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. (Source: CNN,...
Suspect in Maine shooting rampage found dead
Former Levelland Loboette Girls Basketball Coach Dean Weese passed away Saturday afternoon at...
Former Levelland Loboette Girls Basketball Coach Dean Weese dies at age 88