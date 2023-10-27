Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

New Mexico mother found guilty of throwing baby in dumpster released from prison pending appeals court case

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - 19-year-old Alexis Avila, found guilty of throwing a newborn baby in a dumpster, has been released from prison by the order of the New Mexico State Court of Appeals, according to the Hobbs News-Sun.

In April, Avila was found guilty of attempt to commit 1st degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm in the Fifth Judicial Court in Lovington.

In Jan., 2020, Avila was seen on video throwing a black trash bag, containing her newborn son, into a dumpster behind the mall in Hobbs. Avila was sentenced in May to 16 years with two years time served.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster

Hobbs News-Sun reports Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Efren Cortez first denied Avila’s attorney’s request she be released from prison pending her trial in the court of appeals. Judge Cortez’s ruling was later reversed by Judge Kristina Bogardus and Judge Jane Yohalem.

The court of appeals has not yet set a trial date.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas counties trying to prevent people from using roads to get an abortion grows
Officials said a hiker was hospitalized after falling at least 30 feet off of the Lighthouse...
Hiker hospitalized after falling off of the Lighthouse Trail in Palo Duro Canyon
Property tax reform on the ballot
Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison