Rep. Arrington on new speaker, Congress getting back to work

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On his first day as house speaker, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson hosted a foreign minister ahead of some of the first floor votes in three weeks.

Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington says votes in the House will soon address the issues affecting folks here at home.

“There’s plenty of work to be done,” Arrington said. “Obviously, we have to make up some ground.”

The GOP made the vote the nation was waiting for on Wednesday night, as Representative Mike Johnson from Louisiana was voted in as house speaker.

Rep. Arrington is giving his support and praise for the decision.

“He has impeccable integrity. He’s a man who’s universally trusted here in Congress,” Arrington said. “He’s enough of an outsider that he wants to change some of the dysfunction and the ways we do business.”

That vote got the House working again after a standstill that lasted more than three-weeks, after former speaker McCarthy was voted off the job.

Since then, thousands have died as Israel battles Hamas in the Middle East.

“The first thing we did is, we made a resolution condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel,” Arrington said. “I suspect one of the first things we’re going to do is negotiate support for Israel—military aid so we can replenish their defense systems.”

Vital bills were delayed back here at home, leaving the nation’s ag producers in limbo, wondering when a new Farm Bill will be signed into law, since the previous one expired at the end of September.

“You’re looking at a Farm Bill that has expired,” Arrington said. “We can’t let that drag out beyond December. That’s going to be critical for West Texas and ag economies across the nation.”

Arrington says this is all happening as the nation deals with an immigration crisis at the border and out of control spending putting millions of Americans in the hole due to painful inflation.

“We’re going to have to get a little bit of runway with a new speaker,” Arrington said. “To get our funding package done with the right policy changes, the right price tag and process reform to the broken budget process that fails us every single funding cycle.”

The first big deadline for congress is to pass a short-term spending bill by mid-November.

Without that the government will shut down.

Arrington, who is chairman of the budget committee, says a short-term resolution will give Speaker Johnson the runway he needs to address other spending problems down the line.

