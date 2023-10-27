Home Pro
Retired educators in Texas could be getting a raise on their monthly checks

Proposition 9 would authorize the Texas Legislature to provide cost of living adjustments to retired teachers.
Terri Navrkal (retired teacher and treasurer of TRTA)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Proposition 9 would authorize the Texas Legislature to provide cost of living adjustments to retired teachers, the first of its kind in 20 years.

“There’s not a person in this state that has not had a teacher that affected their lives,” retired teacher and treasurer of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, Terri Navrkal, said.

Proposition 9 would raise the monthly pay for retired teachers by adding a cost-of-living adjustment. Terri Navrkal taught for 30 years before her retirement and says this is much needed.

If passed, the adjustment would raise monthly checks from 2% to 6% based on the year educators retired. The $5 billion raise would come from the state general revenue fund, not taxpayer money.

Navrkal says their current monthly checks have not seen an increase in 20 years. The last adjustment was in 2004.

“They cannot live off of just this annuity alone, they have to resort to other measures and supplement their income.”

For some of them, that means getting a job when they’re already retired, most of them going back into public education.

“I want to make a difference in kids’ lives and that’s why I went into education, and it was fabulous, but I knew when it was time to retire.”

She says, because most public schools do not pay Social Security, they do not receive Social Security checks like other retirees and are solely depending on their annuity.

“It is not going to help us cover the food, inflation, medications - and we want to get a cost-of-living adjustment.”

The adjustment would not only be given to retired teachers, but to all retired public educators including bus drivers, custodians, and more.

The last day for early voting is Nov. 3, and Election Day is Nov. 7.

