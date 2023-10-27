Runners ready for Lubbock Marathon after months of training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Marathon is just a few days away, and competitors are getting in some final miles before the race. USA FIT Lubbock met Thursday night at Phil Hoel Park for an easy practice ahead of the marathon Sunday morning.

“This Sunday is kind of like our final exam. This is what we’ve been training for all year,” club organizer Paul Faulkner said.

Runners will take off at the starting line on Buddy Holly Avenue, before making their way through the Canyon Lakes, the Texas Tech campus, and Lubbock neighborhoods before reaching the finish line.

“You’re tired and you’re excited at the same time,” runner Toni McCasland said.

“It’s a lot of emotions. But it’s like, wow, what a sense of accomplishment. Just sense of well-being. It’s fun,” runner Lora Asmussen said.

Faulkner started the Lubbock chapter of USA FIT a few years ago. He wanted to create a safe environment for runners and provide encouragement through coaching and community.

“Great conversations, when you’re having good conversations, the miles go by faster and you can talk about where you’re going to go eat after the run or different things like that,” he said.

Coach Shawna Wilson guides runners of all ages and skill levels through group practices three times a week.

“It excites me to see people set a goal and then conquer their goals. I think I get more enjoyment out of seeing them conquer their goals than what they actually do,” she said.

Wilson runs to keep up with her grandson, which is the same motivation for Asmussen.

“I want to be a part of their lives. I want to live a long time. I’m 71 years old, and so, hey, this is the best way to stay in shape and keep going and give you a sense of well-being,” Asmussen said.

The marathon and half marathon begin Sunday morning at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and the Kids Fun Run. Those races will cause road closures starting at 5 a.m. and will reopen as runners clear each segment. Everything is expected to be back open by 3 p.m.

The City of Lubbock provided the following information regarding Sunday’s events:

The events will all be held near the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza near 19th Street and Crickets Avenue. The races will start on Buddy Holly Avenue just south of 18th Street. In addition to the running events, there will be a family-friendly festival near Buddy Holly Statue from 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. This festival will include food, vendors and inflatables. All citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

The marathon running course will begin and end in the Depot District, and will take runners through the Canyon Lake System, the Texas Tech University Campus, as well as through residential neighborhoods around the city.

Sunday, October 29, Timeline of Events

8:00 a.m.: Hand Cycle marathon begins

8:00 a.m.: Push Chair marathon begins

8:00 a.m.: Marathon begins

8:00 a.m.: Half Marathon begins

8:10 a.m.: 5K race begins

9:00 a.m.: Kids Fun Run begins

Road closures along the routes will begin at 5 a.m. Portions of the routes will reopen as each segment is cleared, and all are expected to be completely reopened by 3 p.m.

For information about the United Supermarkets Lubbock Marathon course map, registration and events, visit LBKMarathon.com.

