Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

San Antonio hosts Houston in conference showdown

San Antonio and Houston will take the floor in a matchup of Western Conference foes
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Rockets (0-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Houston face off on Friday.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall, 3-13 in Southwest Division action and 14-27 at home last season. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 33.3 from deep.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 4-12 in Southwest Division games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 19.1 from the free throw line and 31.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

Jennifer Lozano
Boxing ‘troublemaker’ Jennifer Lozano becomes the 1st Olympian from Laredo, Texas
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys riding 10-game home winning streak as Rams’ Stafford visits his hometown team
Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture
No. 7 Houston ready for its first season in the Big 12, replaces star Sasser with experienced Cryer
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Texans QB CJ Stroud looks to take advantage of Panthers injury-riddled secondary
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams