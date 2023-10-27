Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech confirms there is no threat to campus following an investigation of a suspicious item at Holden Hall.
TTU issued the all-clear notice at 8:20 p.m. after ordering the evacuation around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The Lubbock Police Department was called to assist Texas Tech Police to investigate a suspicious item outside of Holden Hall on the Texas Tech campus. Holden Hall contains offices and hosts classes for the College of Arts and Sciences.
