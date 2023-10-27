Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech confirms there is no threat to campus following an investigation of a suspicious item at Holden Hall.

TTU issued the all-clear notice at 8:20 p.m. after ordering the evacuation around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to assist Texas Tech Police to investigate a suspicious item outside of Holden Hall on the Texas Tech campus. Holden Hall contains offices and hosts classes for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall (KCBD, Natalie Reyna)

This is an all-clear notification from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Following a law enforcement investigation, it was determined there was no threat to campus. — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) October 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.