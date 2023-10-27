Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech confirms there is no threat to campus following an investigation of a suspicious item at Holden Hall.

TTU issued the all-clear notice at 8:20 p.m. after ordering the evacuation around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to assist Texas Tech Police to investigate a suspicious item outside of Holden Hall on the Texas Tech campus. Holden Hall contains offices and hosts classes for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall(KCBD, Natalie Reyna)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a tractor accident involving a pedestrian...
LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico mother found guilty of throwing baby in dumpster released from prison pending appeals court case
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Fall events happening around Lubbock you won’t want to miss
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Deputy police chief bonds out of jail