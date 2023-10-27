Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Winter Weather expected Saturday night

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring gusty winds, light winter precipitation and drop Sunday’s high temps to the 30s.

Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring...
Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring gusty winds, light winter precipitation and drop Sunday’s high temps to the 30s.(KCBD Graphic)

The first of two cold fronts to impact the region has already moved to the south, leaving clouds, northerly winds and lower temperatures over the South Plains. It will be good football weather, but chilly for outdoor activities.

Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring...
Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring gusty winds, light winter precipitation and drop Sunday’s high temps to the 30s.(KCBD Graphic)

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with some early showers, followed by a few strong storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. The afternoon highs on Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 50s over the central and northern communities but will climb to the 60s in the southwest South Plains.

The second front, with cold arctic air will knock temperatures to the 20s and 30s over the region overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Lows will begin in the 30s for Lubbock and stay in the 30s through the day Sunday with gusty winds and clouds that will make for a very cold day Sunday and continued chilly on Monday. Even a light wintry mix is possible from the Panhandle south into the South Plains from Sunday morning into Monday morning. Areas of light snow will be possible in the northern communities through mid-day Monday.

It will remain cold through the middle of next week and the first freeze of the season is likely Monday morning with lows in the 20s over most of the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Jake Todd, 36, died in a skydiving accident while visiting West Texas. Now, family has created...
Family remembers Jake Todd, father who died in Seagraves skydiving accident
Family gathered around Jordan Rosales' grave to celebrate what would have been his 13th birthday.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock mother buries 12-year-old son, wrestles with unanswsered questions for accused 13-year-old shooter

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 Weather - Friday, Oct. 27
Highs Today
The Front (part 1) Has Arrived!
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Oct. 27
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Oct. 27