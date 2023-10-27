Winter Weather expected Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring gusty winds, light winter precipitation and drop Sunday’s high temps to the 30s.

Winter Weather is still headed for the South Plains Saturday night. An arctic front will bring gusty winds, light winter precipitation and drop Sunday’s high temps to the 30s. (KCBD Graphic)

The first of two cold fronts to impact the region has already moved to the south, leaving clouds, northerly winds and lower temperatures over the South Plains. It will be good football weather, but chilly for outdoor activities.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with some early showers, followed by a few strong storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. The afternoon highs on Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 50s over the central and northern communities but will climb to the 60s in the southwest South Plains.

The second front, with cold arctic air will knock temperatures to the 20s and 30s over the region overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Lows will begin in the 30s for Lubbock and stay in the 30s through the day Sunday with gusty winds and clouds that will make for a very cold day Sunday and continued chilly on Monday. Even a light wintry mix is possible from the Panhandle south into the South Plains from Sunday morning into Monday morning. Areas of light snow will be possible in the northern communities through mid-day Monday.

It will remain cold through the middle of next week and the first freeze of the season is likely Monday morning with lows in the 20s over most of the area.

