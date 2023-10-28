Home Pro
Arctic cold front to bring freezing temps, chance for icy roads Sunday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday into Monday morning. An arctic cold front will roll into the area Saturday night with gusty north winds and very cold temperatures.
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday into Monday morning. An arctic cold front will roll into the area Saturday night with gusty north winds and very cold temperatures.

I expect lows to dip to the 20s in the northern South Plains and Panhandle and to the low 30s for most of the region. Freezing morning lows are likely as far south at Lubbock and areas to the north. There may be some communities in the southern counties that also freeze Sunday morning.

Moisture overriding the arctic air will produce areas of light freezing rain, maybe mixed with snow Sunday and Sunday night into Monday morning.

This combination could create icy areas on roads and walkways by Sunday morning and through the day. There is also a chance of some icy areas on Monday morning.

Sunday’s afternoon temps will range from the 20s in the northern South Plains to around 30 degrees in Lubbock and the mid-30s to the south.

Winds will remain out of the north from early Sunday through Sunday night so wind chills will be in the teens and 20s for all of the region.

Monday morning lows will stay around 28 to 30 in Lubbock, but it will warm to around 40 degrees Monday afternoon.

Use caution traveling on Sunday, especially on bridges and overpasses since they will be the most likely places for icy spots.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

