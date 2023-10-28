Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Bushland secures outright district title with victory over Dalhart

Bushland's Tanner Adams takes it down the sideline in route to a touchdown against Dalhart.
Bushland's Tanner Adams takes it down the sideline in route to a touchdown against Dalhart.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons took down Dalhart in the final game of the regular season for Bushland to clinch an outright district championship.

The Falcons are the first team this season in the Texas Panhandle to officially stake claim to an outright district title.

The game was tied up early in the second quarter at seven after Dalhart marched in for a game-tying touchdown. However, Bushland took control of the momentum from there.

First, it was a 65-yard run from Tanner Adams all the way in for the touchdown to break the tie just seconds after Dalhart brought things even.

Then, on the Falcons next possession, Dawson Jaco dropped a perfect pass into Max Rodriguez who set up Bushland with goal to go on a 70-yard catch and run.

Jaco took the ball into the endzone himself on a QB keeper just two plays later to make the game 21-7, which was the score heading into halftime.

Bushland managed to pull away in the second half in route to a 48-14 win and an outright district championship.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that Bushland has finished the district season undefeated.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a tractor accident involving a pedestrian...
LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Alfredo Paez. Jr.
Alfredo Paez Jr. sentenced for role in biker gang shooting

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship Tigers defeat Odessa Bronchos 77-49
HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship Tigers defeat Odessa Bronchos 77-49
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian blows out San Angelo Central 42-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy moves to 3-1 after defeating Midland High 49-31
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy moves to 3-1 after defeating Midland High 49-31
Monahans Loboes football
HIGHLIGHTS: #7 Monahans stays undefeated with rout of Mountain View
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane defeats Odessa Compass 41-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane defeats Odessa Compass 41-7