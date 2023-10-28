Home Pro
Curry leads Golden State against Houston after 41-point showing

Golden State visits the Houston Rockets after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Warriors’ 122-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings
(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Golden State Warriors (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Houston Rockets after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Warriors' 122-114 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 19.1 on free throws and 31.2 from deep.

Golden State went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Nate Hinton: out (ankle), Jock Landale: out (concussion protocol).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

