Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 27

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Lubbock Christian 50 Fort Worth Temple 6

Denver City 47 Lamesa 6

Farwell 56 West Texas 0

Wichita Falls Rider 49 Plainview 16

Sudan 40 Bovina 18

Abernathy 43 Stanton 0

Petersburg 70 Anton 27

Springlake-Earth 53 Lorenzo 7

Estacado 33 Big Spring 13

Frenship 77 Odessa 49

Canadian 72 Tulia 0

Childress 65 Dimmitt 7

Idalou 39 Littlefield 26

Hale Center 27 Lockney 21

Friona 40 Spearman 27

Monterey 14 Coronado 7

Seagraves 36 Smyer 18

Shallowater 27 Muleshoe 19

Highland 76 Hermleigh 60

Aspermont 50 Guthrie 24

O’Donnell 60 Wellman-Union 14

Westbrook 58 Ira 8

Crowell 44 Paducah 28

Garden City 50 Sands 44

Borden County 42 Rankin 30

Whiteface 64 Meadow 0

Motley Couty 54 Patton Springs 0

Seminole 45 Levelland 19

Olton 62 Tahoka 48

Floydada 24 Post 19

Nazareth 54 Claude 47

Ropes 25 Plains 19

Coahoma 41 Roosevelt 22

Slaton 26 Kermit 7

New Home 54 Morton 6

Ralls 50 Crosbyton 26

Lubbock-Cooper 45 Tascosa 27

New Deal 34 Sundown 28

Loop 42 Southland 28

Spur 52 Northside 6

Amherst 48 Cotton Center 0

Midland TLC 28 Wilson 12

Kingdom Prep 38 Wichita Falls Christian 30

Hobbs 35 Carlsbad 12

Lovington 29 Portales 21

Fort Worth THESA vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday, Oct 28)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a tractor accident involving a pedestrian...
LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Alfredo Paez. Jr.
Alfredo Paez Jr. sentenced for role in biker gang shooting

Latest News

End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 27 - Part 2
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 27 - Part 1
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for Oct. 27
Knox City takes down Valley to stay undefeated.
Knox City stays undefeated with win over Valley