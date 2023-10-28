End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Lubbock Christian 50 Fort Worth Temple 6

Denver City 47 Lamesa 6

Farwell 56 West Texas 0

Wichita Falls Rider 49 Plainview 16

Sudan 40 Bovina 18

Abernathy 43 Stanton 0

Petersburg 70 Anton 27

Springlake-Earth 53 Lorenzo 7

Estacado 33 Big Spring 13

Frenship 77 Odessa 49

Canadian 72 Tulia 0

Childress 65 Dimmitt 7

Idalou 39 Littlefield 26

Hale Center 27 Lockney 21

Friona 40 Spearman 27

Monterey 14 Coronado 7

Seagraves 36 Smyer 18

Shallowater 27 Muleshoe 19

Highland 76 Hermleigh 60

Aspermont 50 Guthrie 24

O’Donnell 60 Wellman-Union 14

Westbrook 58 Ira 8

Crowell 44 Paducah 28

Garden City 50 Sands 44

Borden County 42 Rankin 30

Whiteface 64 Meadow 0

Motley Couty 54 Patton Springs 0

Seminole 45 Levelland 19

Olton 62 Tahoka 48

Floydada 24 Post 19

Nazareth 54 Claude 47

Ropes 25 Plains 19

Coahoma 41 Roosevelt 22

Slaton 26 Kermit 7

New Home 54 Morton 6

Ralls 50 Crosbyton 26

Lubbock-Cooper 45 Tascosa 27

New Deal 34 Sundown 28

Loop 42 Southland 28

Spur 52 Northside 6

Amherst 48 Cotton Center 0

Midland TLC 28 Wilson 12

Kingdom Prep 38 Wichita Falls Christian 30

Hobbs 35 Carlsbad 12

Lovington 29 Portales 21

Fort Worth THESA vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday, Oct 28)

