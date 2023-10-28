End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.
Lubbock Christian 50 Fort Worth Temple 6
Denver City 47 Lamesa 6
Farwell 56 West Texas 0
Wichita Falls Rider 49 Plainview 16
Sudan 40 Bovina 18
Abernathy 43 Stanton 0
Petersburg 70 Anton 27
Springlake-Earth 53 Lorenzo 7
Estacado 33 Big Spring 13
Frenship 77 Odessa 49
Canadian 72 Tulia 0
Childress 65 Dimmitt 7
Idalou 39 Littlefield 26
Hale Center 27 Lockney 21
Friona 40 Spearman 27
Monterey 14 Coronado 7
Seagraves 36 Smyer 18
Shallowater 27 Muleshoe 19
Highland 76 Hermleigh 60
Aspermont 50 Guthrie 24
O’Donnell 60 Wellman-Union 14
Westbrook 58 Ira 8
Crowell 44 Paducah 28
Garden City 50 Sands 44
Borden County 42 Rankin 30
Whiteface 64 Meadow 0
Motley Couty 54 Patton Springs 0
Seminole 45 Levelland 19
Olton 62 Tahoka 48
Floydada 24 Post 19
Nazareth 54 Claude 47
Ropes 25 Plains 19
Coahoma 41 Roosevelt 22
Slaton 26 Kermit 7
New Home 54 Morton 6
Ralls 50 Crosbyton 26
Lubbock-Cooper 45 Tascosa 27
New Deal 34 Sundown 28
Loop 42 Southland 28
Spur 52 Northside 6
Amherst 48 Cotton Center 0
Midland TLC 28 Wilson 12
Kingdom Prep 38 Wichita Falls Christian 30
Hobbs 35 Carlsbad 12
Lovington 29 Portales 21
Fort Worth THESA vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday, Oct 28)
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.