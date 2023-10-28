Former Levelland Loboette Girls Basketball Coach Dean Weese dies at age 88

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Former Levelland Loboette Girls Basketball Coach Dean Weese passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 88.

His family says he passed away comfortably. We’ll update this story once the memorial service has been scheduled.

Weese went 551-85 in 19 years at Levelland. His teams won 17 District Championships and made 10 trips to State! The Levelland Girls won seven State Titles under Coach Weese. You can see his influence as you drive into Levelland.

Coach Weese also coached the Flying Queens at Wayland Baptist and went 1,207-197 in 42 total years of coaching.

What an incredible career! Sending prayers to his family!

