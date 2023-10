MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes defeated Clint Mountain View 69-13 on on Friday to remain undefeated this season.

Monahans (9-0) is ranked #7 in the state for 4A Division II. They’ve clinched at least share of the district championship.

Watch the video for highlights from the game.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.