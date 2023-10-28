Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy moves to 3-1 after defeating Midland High 49-31

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy moves to 3-1 after defeating Midland High 49-31
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy moves to 3-1 after defeating Midland High 49-31
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis and Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated Midland High 49-31 at Astound Broadband Stadium. Legacy’s win helps enable to them to get a possible share of the district title. They will have a chance to clinch next week against the Odessa Bronchos.

Jensen Young spoke with Legacy Head Coach Clint Hartman after the game and heard his thoughts on the win.

The Midland High Bulldogs will look to clinch a share next Friday when they host the Permian Panthers.

Watch below for more

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: Dead flies, spilled food observed at one low performer this week
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a tractor accident involving a pedestrian...
LCSO responding to pedestrian involved in tractor accident
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief released from jail after judge reduces bond
Alfredo Paez. Jr.
Alfredo Paez Jr. sentenced for role in biker gang shooting

Latest News

Monahans Loboes football
HIGHLIGHTS: #7 Monahans stays undefeated with rout of Mountain View
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane defeats Odessa Compass 41-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane defeats Odessa Compass 41-7
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 27
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 27 - Part 2