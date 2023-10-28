LP&L releases list of approved retail electric providers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and the LP&L’s Electric Utility Board have released the official list of retail electric providers that are approved to sell power to Lubbock customers after the city enters the retail market.

Beginning in January, customers will be able to shop those companies to find the best rates and services for their property.

That approval was another milestone in Lubbock’s historic switch to a competitive model to power the city.

Lubbock is the first city in Texas to voluntarily switch from a municipally-owned electric provider to the free market.

The last portion of LP&L customers will be switched to ERCOT before the end of the year.

Then in January, Matt Rose says all residents will have the power to choose what company is keeping their lights on.

“Lubbock is making history here,” Rose said. “In that we are the first city to stand up and say we will step across the line and allow for our customers to choose.”

The power to choose a power provider will start in January of 2024, after the remaining portion of LP&L customers are transferred to the ERCOT grid between the 11th and 15th of December.

Rose says the company and council members will be holding meetings to educate customers on the switch.

“That really is our sole role right now,” Rose said. “As we hand off this and Lubbock goes to a competitive market, our responsibility is to try to educate folks as much as we possibly can and give them the resources in order to make this decision.”

Customers will have more than 30 companies to choose from on day one as Lubbock enters the competitive market for the first time ever.

“We will open up the shopping window where customers can choose their providers starting on January 4th and that shopping window will run for six weeks. Wrapping up February 15th,” Rose said.

You don’t have to wait until then to start looking.

Rose says all the information customers need is already posted on LP&L’s website.

“You can download our shopping guide, you can look at brochures,” Rose said. “You can look at the reps and it has their contact number, you can start researching these companies.”

Customers will receive their final electric bill from LP&L on March 4th.

“Starting the next month you’ll receive your electric bill with your usage from your chosen provider,” Rose said. “You’ll be off and running in the competitive market.”

At that point LP&L will shift its focus to maintaining the city’s power infrastructure, but Rose says there are some situations to be aware of.

Residents are likely to see door to door salespeople soon, but he says don’t buy that way unless they have a peddler permit.

“If they do not have that and proper identification, they are not authorized to be there,” Rose said. “We regularly encourage folks to call the non-emergency line at the police department and report that. Because we’re working very closely with LPD to make sure that they’re aware of this; so we keep our folks safe from any potential scams.”

For anyone who is still having trouble understanding the process of switching LP&L has PowerPoint presentations and more information on the upcoming move at its website.

