Saturday morning top stories: Texas Rangers win game 1 in World Series

KCBD Daybreak Today
KCBD Daybreak Today(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday,

Some constitutional amendments to vote on next month

  • Proposition 5 would help create a permanent $3.9 billion endowment to benefit multiple Texas universities, including Texas Tech University.
  • Proposition 7 would help create the Texas energy fund, which will help fund construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.
  • Proposition 9 would help raise the cost-of-living adjustment from 2% to 6% for retired educators, depending on the year they retired.

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

  • 40-year-old army reservist Robert Card was found dead, ending a two-day search.
  • Card was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  • He is responsible for killing 18 people, and injuring others carrying out the deadliest mass shooting in that state.

Rangers

  • The Texas Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the World Series.
  • Diamondback’s Corey Seager and Rangers Adolis Garcia turned the game around.
  • Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run leading the Rangers to a 6-5 win in the 11th inning.
  • Arizona will play the Texas Rangers, tonight, in game 2 at 7:03 p.m.

Your Halloween weekend forecast

  • Winter weather is heading to the South Plains tonight.
  • Our Saturday highs are expected to be in the low 50′s, and we have a 30% chance of showers.
  • Temperatures are expected to hit the 30′s tonight.

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

