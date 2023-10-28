Home Pro
Slaton faculty member, 4 students injured in crash

By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck hit a Slaton ISD Ford Expedition SUV, Friday afternoon.

Four SISD students and a SISD faculty member were taken to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital.

In a statement on Social Media, Slaton ISD shared that the people involved in the crash were a part of the SISD athletic training staff and they were heading to the team’s Friday night football game in Kermit.

The SISD SUV was traveling westbound on SH 115, approaching FM 2371, while the semi was traveling southbound on FM 2371 and had stopped at the stop sign marked intersection with SH 115.

DPS says that the driver of the semi failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and collided with the SISD SUV.

