Winter Weather Advisory from 4 a.m. Sunday through Monday morning

On Saturday, we’ll see spotty drizzle and showers with the cloud cover. Might even have some...
On Saturday, we'll see spotty drizzle and showers with the cloud cover. Might even have some rumbles for you folks south of Lubbock.
By Adam Young
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold air and the situation around our first bout of wintry weather of the season continues to evolve this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will begin at 4 a.m. Sunday morning through 10 a.m. Monday.

On Saturday, we’ll see spotty drizzle and showers with the cloud cover. Might even have some rumbles for you folks south of Lubbock. But the cloud cover and southeast winds will keep temperatures from moving too much, only climbing a few degrees from where we are at this morning. They’ll also be enough to push out the majority of the fog, although we could see some patches of it throughout the day.

Things change Saturday night. First cold air blast of the season arrives and we’ll watch those temperatures dive over 20 degrees when it does across a good bit of the area. This cold air will be shallow, meaning that just a few thousand feet above the ground, the air will actually be warmer. This is the recipe for freezing rain. And those chances will start to increase during the overnight hours into Sunday.

The good news, assuming no one likes ice, is that the ground is still relatively warm. Our biggest concern is going to be elevated surfaces. But as the day wears on Sunday and things cool off, the possibility of seeing ground surfaces get a light glaze of ice increases. So be careful. We’ve already seen the Junior Rodeo called off Sunday at Cook’s. Marathon is still on as of Saturday morning.

By early Monday morning, the cold air deepens a bit. We could see a few snowflakes. No accumulation, just something to remind us winter is around the corner. By Monday afternoon, the skies clear out and we’ll be past this with below average temps most of next week.

