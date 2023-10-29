1 injured in South Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries in a Saturday night stabbing in the 6100 block of Avenue R.

Police tell us the officers got a domestic disturbance call around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to EMS by UMC.

No word yet about arrests. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.