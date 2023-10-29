Home Pro
1 injured in South Lubbock stabbing

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries in a Saturday night stabbing in the 6100 block of Avenue R.

Police tell us the officers got a domestic disturbance call around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to EMS by UMC.

No word yet about arrests. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

