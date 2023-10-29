Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.(WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Slaton faculty member, 4 students injured in crash
On Saturday, we’ll see spotty drizzle and showers with the cloud cover. Might even have some...
Winter Weather Advisory from 4 a.m. Sunday through Monday morning
Texas Tech investigating “suspicious item” at Holden Hall
Texas Tech says ‘no threat to campus’ after investigating suspicious item at Holden Hall
One person suffered moderate injuries in a Saturday night stabbing in the 6100 block of Avenue R.
1 injured in South Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
FILE - A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The Emmy-nominated actor's sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most...
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry found dead at 54