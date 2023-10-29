FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday brings first Fall freeze in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We officially had our first freeze of Fall Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m.

We have designated Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day due to a Winter Weather Advisory for our area until Monday morning, with freezing temperatures and possible light ice on our roadways. It is important to be cautious while traveling Sunday, with temperatures at or below freezing, roads may become hazardous.

Weather Highlights (KCBD)

High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s on Sunday. It will be a cloudy day, too, with freezing rain likely throughout the day. North winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hour by Hour (KCBD)

Sunday night temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue Sunday night with freezing rain likely to stop by midnight. North winds will continue to be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be cold, but not as cold, with highs in the 40s. Tuesday will warm a bit more with highs in the 50s. By Wednesday, we will start seeing 60s and then 70s by Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

