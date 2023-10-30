Home Pro
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation announces 67th annual Santa Land

Santa Land continues at Mackenzie Park
Santa Land continues at Mackenzie Park
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 67th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 9, and will continue through Thursday, December 21. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

The annual Santa Land event is open to the public and admission for all ages is FREE. It offers the Lubbock community a chance to enjoy a festive holiday village with a 50 foot Christmas tree, animated displays, and Santa’s Workshop.

There are also opportunities for entertainment groups to perform at this year’s Santa Land! For more information about entertainment opportunities or becoming a 2023 Santa Land sponsor, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

For more details, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673, or visit www.playlubbock.com.

