Cold again tonight, a bit warmer tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures this evening will linger in the 30s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with clear skies. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph this evening, becoming west after midnight.

Forecast Low (KCBD)

Tuesday will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid-50s. We will have sunny skies with northwest winds in the morning. In the afternoon wind directions will come from the northeast, around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Tuesday evening overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s with clear skies again. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph., turning south after midnight.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the lower 60s, and sunny skies. Thursday will be warmer too with highs in the upper 60s. Friday temperatures will finally get back into the 70s. Highs in the 70s will continue Saturday and Sunday, with next Monday possibly getting into the 80s. This forecast is remaining dry as of right now.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

