Colder Tonight, Warming Ahead

All of the KCBD viewing area is past average first freeze dates. Most areas just west and north of Lubbock already have recorded freezes.
All of the KCBD viewing area is past average first freeze dates. Most areas just west and north of Lubbock already have recorded freezes.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock recorded its first freeze of Autumn yesterday. The airport recorded a low temperature of 31°. It was the coldest morning since the last freeze, which was 29° on April 7.

The freeze also was right on time. That is, it was just two days prior to the average date of Lubbock’s first Fall freeze: Halloween, October 31.

This morning was even colder across the KCBD-FOX34 viewing area. Every TT West Texas Mesonet station reported a freeze (low temperature of 32 degrees or lower).

It won’t be as cold this afternoon. With a few clouds, sunshine, and a light wind, temperatures will peak in the 40s. Conditions which may allow the inside of vehicles to get comfortably toasty. In the open, however, that’s still sweater (or light coat) weather.

Tonight will be colder. Our coldest of the season so far. I expect a hard freeze across the viewing area. A freeze typically is termed hard when the temperature drops to at least 28° for at least a few hours. Cold enough to severely damage or kill all but the most cold-tolerant vegetation.

For those who are not fans of the cold, there’s some good news and perhaps great news.

Nighttime and morning temperatures will moderate through the next 7 days. So will our daytime highs. Each night and day temperatures will be a little milder than the previous night and day.

Our next opportunity for precipitation is not yet in sight.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

