End Zone Team of The Week: Lovington Wildcats

LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) - The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of The Week after beating No. 1 undefeated Portales 29-21 Friday night to win their 3rd District Championship in a row.

KCBD is proudly seen in Lovington and Coach Anthony Gonzales, his coaching staff & members of the team came to our studios Sunday afternoon,

This morning, the New Mexico Athletic Association announced the State Football Playoff pairings and Lovington is the #2 seed in the 4A playoffs.

The Wildcats get a first round bye as they try to add more hardware to the 19 State Championships & 1 Bowl Championship they have in program history.

Congrats to the Lovington Wildcats!

