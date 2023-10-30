Home Pro
Expect a freeze Sunday night

By Shania Jackson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a frigid day on Sunday, things are going to get colder before they get “warmer” for your Monday.

We are expecting an area-wide freeze Sunday night with overnight lows dropping into the 20s for almost everyone. There is a freeze warning in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Here in Lubbock, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with north winds staying breezy around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-40s with sunny skies. North winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night will be another cold one with lows dropping into the mid-20s. Mostly clear skies are expected with an east wind in the evening around 5 mph, turning west after midnight.

Tuesday will still be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s. Friday we should finally climb back into the 70s and then the 70s are expected throughout the rest of the weekend!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

