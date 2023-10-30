Home Pro
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samson

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Samson is very sweet, goofy and outgoing. He loves being around people, going for walks and playing at the dog park. Samson is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Royce.

Meet Royce! She is a 2-year-old cattle dog who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
Meet Tmas! She is a 10-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tmas